Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 110,509 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 42.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period.

HIX stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

