Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Shares Down 3.1%

Westpac Banking Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 15.56 and last traded at 15.70. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products.

