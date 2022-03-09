Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.35

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.35 and last traded at C$31.93, with a volume of 173452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.00.

Several research firms have commented on WTE. CIBC upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.