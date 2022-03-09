Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $48.32

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.32, but opened at $46.29. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 111,679 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

