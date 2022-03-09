WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 5.1% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $393.84 million and $6.12 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00073464 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005245 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000904 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

