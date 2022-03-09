Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $287.64 or 0.00687542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $44,608.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

