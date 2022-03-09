William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 739.91%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.