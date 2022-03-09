William Bonello Sells 3,209 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 1,054,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,063. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -172.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.