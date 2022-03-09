William Hoffman Sells 60,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00.

Shares of NARI traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 614,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,285. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 569.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 338,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Inari Medical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.