Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

NYSE WSM opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,132,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

