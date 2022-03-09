Winco (WCO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Winco coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Winco has a total market capitalization of $180,993.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winco has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00283166 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004025 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01136374 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003227 BTC.

About Winco

Winco (CRYPTO:WCO) is a coin. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 coins and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 coins. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winco’s official website is winco.io . Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io

Buying and Selling Winco

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

