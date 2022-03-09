Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.03. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.