Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 61,372 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 452,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,851,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.