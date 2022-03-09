Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.12. 39,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

