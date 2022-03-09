Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Buys $22,500.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WINA stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.69. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,415. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $179.74 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.22. The stock has a market cap of $825.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WINA. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Winmark by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Winmark by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

