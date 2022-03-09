Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.