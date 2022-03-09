WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.24. Approximately 430,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 464,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $18,694,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 555.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 455,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 386,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 234,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,484,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 175.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 104,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

