WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of WNS worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 188,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 178,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,036 shares in the last quarter.

WNS stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

