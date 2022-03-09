Wolfe Research Downgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Peer Perform

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

ES stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

