Wolfe Research Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Outperform

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.