Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. 987,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,763,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $276.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.