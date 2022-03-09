Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,568,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $839,638,000 after purchasing an additional 329,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.22. The company had a trading volume of 338,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. The stock has a market cap of $383.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

