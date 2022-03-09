Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 715 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

UPS traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.65. 151,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.76. The company has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

