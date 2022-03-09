Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Buys $108,250.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 637,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

