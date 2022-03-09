WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Market Cap of $469.45 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $469.45 million and $68.13 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00101935 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 955,623,945 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.