Woodcoin Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $514.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,082.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.39 or 0.06500045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00257743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00728129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00066193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00466153 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00342570 BTC.

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

