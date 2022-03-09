Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,756 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $551,652.50.

WDAY stock traded up $13.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.53. 2,374,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,335.30 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $262.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

