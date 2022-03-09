Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 277,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

