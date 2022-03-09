WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of WPP by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WPP by 30.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $774.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 323,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.