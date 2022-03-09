Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $300.25 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $300.25 or 0.00716866 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $576,774.38 and approximately $1,507.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

