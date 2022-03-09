X-CASH (XCASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $118,256.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $118,256.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.