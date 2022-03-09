Xend Finance Market Capitalization Tops $6.64 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $207,219.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

