Xeno Token (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $21.89 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Xeno Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Xeno Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xeno Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xeno Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.