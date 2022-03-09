Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Several research firms recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

