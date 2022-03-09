Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.84

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 753420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $246,059.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 200,271 shares of company stock worth $9,584,319 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth $160,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

