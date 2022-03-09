XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.76.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 6.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. XPeng has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

