XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.76.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 6.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. XPeng has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $56.45.
XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
