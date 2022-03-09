XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.93, but opened at $69.67. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 14,619 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

