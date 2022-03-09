XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $184.04 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. XSGD has a market cap of $184.04 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.11 or 0.06424937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,973.48 or 0.99654805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041149 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 253,738,191 coins and its circulating supply is 247,614,041 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

