YAM V3 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $382,455.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,165,044 coins and its circulating supply is 13,213,588 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

