Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.28. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 544,138 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.