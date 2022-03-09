Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

YZCAY stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

