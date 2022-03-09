Ycash (YEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28,080.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $28,080.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00339472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00077427 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00098461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002839 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,336,906 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

