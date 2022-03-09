Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Yext has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Yext by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

