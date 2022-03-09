Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Yext has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yext by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yext by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

