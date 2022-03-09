YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $231.73. The company had a trading volume of 89,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

