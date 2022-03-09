YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.88. The stock had a trading volume of 75,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

