YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,804 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 201,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,113. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

