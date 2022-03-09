YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,787 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $184,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,848. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

