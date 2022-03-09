YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,835. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72.

