YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,835. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.