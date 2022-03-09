YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.57. The stock had a trading volume of 661,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.